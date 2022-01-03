The last week episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by team RRR that includes, director SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The team shared some interesting details about the massive film. Meanwhile, in one of the segments, the host even asked the filmmaker about how he kept Baahubali’s massive spoiler so tightly wrapped for over 2 years.

The fictional epic drama featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

Recently when SS Rajamouli appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with RRR cast Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the comedian asked the director, “Media se koi baat chupi nahi rehti, 2 saal tak apne kaise chupake rakha ki, Kattappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara,” everyone starts laughing and clapping, while the host adds, “Matlab seriously, kisi ko apne reveal nahi hone diya, ya pehle hi apne marwa diya tha uske baad fir apne dusra part socha.”

Reacting to the host Kapil Sharma’s query, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli said, “Nahi sir, because I kept all actors locked in Ramoji Film City, I didn’t let anyone out for 2 years, so media didn’t have a chance to meet anyone.”

Later, the comedian compared it with politicians while RRR actor Jr NTR linked the shooting process with Salman Khan’s show, he quipped, “Inka woh Bigg Boss ka programme tha, andar jao phir bahar mat aao, 5 saal ke liye.”

The first film, Baahubali: The Beginning which was released back in 2015, was made on a massive scale, it was termed as the most expensive Indian film at the time of release, the SS Rajamouli directorial magnum opus even broke several box office records.

Meanwhile, his upcoming film RRR which was supposed to get released on January 7, was indefinitely postponed due to the rise of COVID cases in major cities, even theatres are getting shut in several states.

Sharing the unfortunate news on Twitter, the team wrote, “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love.”

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen making a cameo in the massive film.

