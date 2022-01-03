Actor Sudhanshu Pandey is currently ruling the small screen industry with his portrayal of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. His acting prowess in the show has been applauded by the audience. Meanwhile, when he went missing from the show for a few episodes, fans thought the actor has quit, in a recent interview the actor talks about the same and his alleged rivalry with Gaurav Khanna.

Apart from the two male stars, the show also features Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch and many more.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey addressed the rumours of him quitting the show, talking about the same, the Singh Is King actor says, “There is no question of me quitting Anupamaa. I had gone for a holiday with my family after a year and a half to Dubai. After that, I had gone for a day and a half to Ganganagar in Rajasthan to shoot for an OTT project.”

“With me missing from the show and then taking a vacation and then shooting another project, which I had to, people presumed that I have quit. It spread like wildfire. My character Vanraj Shah was the hero of the show and will remain the hero.”

Since Gaurav Khanna’s entry as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, there were rumours that there’s some kind of ego clash between Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey, a report even went on to claim that Pandey is not happy with the storyline.

Clarifying all the speculations, the actor says, “Firstly, people need to understand, that you can’t keep running the show with just one storyline. Earlier too, Apurva Agnihotri was roped in the show for some time. It is a daily soap which, if it needs to run for years, can’t be showing the same faces on a daily basis.”

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey adds, “As far as having insecurity is concerned, I have been in the industry for long enough and have done enough work that insecurity kind of emotion doesn’t figure in my scheme of things at all! Not many know that Rajan (Shahi), who is an old friend of mine, came to me with the show even before he had finalized it with the channel. He even went to an extent that only if I said yes, will he make the show. So all this means a lot.”

