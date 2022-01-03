Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande got married in December with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actress recently shared her pool party pictures as she celebrated the New Year with her close friends, Ashita Dhawan, Mishthi Tyagi and Sana Makbul. However, the actress found herself getting mercilessly trolled and seeing all the nasty comments, the actress was left with no choice as she turned off her comments section.

Advertisement

The actress has been sharing lovely pictures and videos from her wedding day, but her NYE post grabbed many negative reactions.

Advertisement

Opening up about Ankita Lokhande getting trolled, former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant and actress Sana Makbul told ETimes, “I don’t know why it became an issue. It was just close friends and family and we had taken precautions.”

Even Sana Makbul shared a few pictures from the party with Ankita Lokhande and claimed they were just close friends, they even took proper COVID precautions, she added, “Firstly, it was a very tight group. We were around 15 close friends and family. We all are double vaccinated and took all necessary precautions. We weren’t in Goa partying around thousands of people.”

Further talking about social media trolls, the Aadat Se Majboor actress shares, “It’s a huge platform and has its positives. It even helps people get work. But the flip side is the trolling that goes on where people get very critical of others. Recently, I put up a bikini picture and got some comments. But I am a strong person and I know that I am not doing anything wrong, so these things don’t affect me. It’s my body and I’ll do whatever I want to. No one can tell me on the internet what I should wear or not wear.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Sana Makbul has been part of shows like Vish, Arjun, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, along with some South Indian films. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

Must Read: Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey Breaks Silence On ‘Vanraj’ Leaving The Show, Says “You Can’t Keep Running With Just One Storyline”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube