Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Day 19: Tom Holland Starrer Slows Down On Monday

This was pretty much on the cards and now it has happened. Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland slowed down on Monday after the holiday season came to a close, and that was seen with 1.35 crores* coming in. Friday collections were 3 crores and then jumps over the rest of the weekend were not huge either. Hence, Monday numbers are not really surprising.

Advertisement

There is no harm done though since a total of 203.69 crores* is as it is huge and it’s the second-best of the year so far after Pushpa which is staying ahead of it by a little margin, and ironically on the basis of its Hindi version run. It has usually been seen with such superhero films that the opening is truly bumper and that ensures a chunk of audiences watching them in the first three days itself, and then post that it’s all about good enough stability to ensure a neat run.

Advertisement

This is what has happened with Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home too which is a blockbuster already and while in the pre-pandemic times it could well have challenged Avengers: Infinity War lifetime of 226 crores, for now, it will stay at least 5-10 crores below that.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Have you seen Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home yet? Tell us in the comments below.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Dave Bautista’s Drax To Join ‘I Am Groot’ As Per The Viral Storyboard But Former WWE Star’s Involvement Still A Mystery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube