The Marvel Cinematic Universe is churning out content at a light speed unlike a few years ago when the wait was never-ending. The fact that it isn’t just the movie but also exclusive Disney+ content too is also a cherry on the cake. One of the most anticipated adorable projects is of course I Am Groot. The deep dive into the life of one of the moodiest Guardians Of The Galaxy character, it is supposed to focus on his baby variant. But wait, did we just hear that Drax is also joining?

Advertisement

Well, Groot if you don’t know is a popular Guardians Of The Galaxy character who is a sentient tree and has powers to save the Guardians from many difficult situations. We all remember his sacrifice and the words “we are Groot!,” don’t we? Marvel studio is now making an entire spin-off series for Groot and it will have him at the centre of everything.

Advertisement

The newest update about the show says that Groot isn’t alone in here. As per the latest leaked storyboard of I Am Groot, Drax is joining the series and things are getting exciting. To brush up on your memory, Drax The Destroyer is played by Dave Bautista in the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

If we go by the Screenrant report, storyboard art for I Am Groot from artist Mark Hurtado shows both the sentient tree and Drax involved in a comedy sequence. Groot steals the gaming console from a distracted Drax. This has dropped a clear hint that Drax will join. There is no confirmation if he will be played by Dave Bautista or not. There is of course a hope that more Guardians might join.

Looks like Drax could be in I Am Groot pic.twitter.com/gnOVFZAFV7 — Joe (@hzjoetv) January 3, 2022

It will be interesting to see if Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista join back to voice their respective parts in I Am Groot. Vin has anyways confirmed being in conversation with Kevin Feige about his comeback. The probability of it being the series is high. However, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is also in the making as we speak.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Jamie Dornan Was Never Afraid Of Being Typecast As ‘BDSM Loving Billionaire’: “I’ve Barely Worn A Suit Since”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube