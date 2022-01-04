Jamie Dornan rose to instant fame when he became the dominating Christian Grey in the erotica drama Fifty Shades Of Grey in 2015. Followed by two more in the trilogy based on the books by the same name, the actor became a household name and in a way popular for the erotic genre. But did that ever make him fear of being stereotyped? He says no. The actor recalls the times he chose the role.

If you somehow don’t recall, Jamie Dornan played a business tycoon Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy. The actor alongside Dakota Johnson played the part so well, that people couldn’t differentiate the reel and real. The trilogy went on to be a box office success and the rest as they say is history.

Jamie Dornan over the years has never been known for mincing his words. Recently while talking about being typecast, the actor said he was never afraid of that and that similar roles never came his way again. Talking to the Telegraph he said “At the time, I was asked if I was scared of being typecast – as what? As a BDSM-loving billionaire? I think that’s a one-off.” He added: “Nothing close to that has come my way again – I’ve barely worn a suit since.”

Meanwhile, it was recently that Jamie Dornan in his conversation with British GQ spoke about what irritates him while appreciating the Fifty Shades franchise. “Look, put it this way: it’s done no harm to my career to be part of a movie franchise that has made more than $1 billion. Every working actor would say the same thing. It’s provided – a lot. There’s no shame in saying it’s transformed my life and my family’s life financially.”

But Jamie Dornan was quick to address how people have limited his movie to a punchline. He is upset with Fifty Shades Of Grey just being bit of a joke. He said, “I am very, very grateful for this and always will be. And the fans loved it. Kevin Maher [the film critic] at the Times didn’t love it – what a surprise! But I take issue with the whole thing being just a bit of a joke. Everyone involved worked as hard as they could on those films, including myself.”

