Shweta Tiwari has been entertaining her fans for over 20 years, starting her career in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actress has never looked back. Now she’s often seen sharing interesting pictures and videos on her Instagram with daughter Palak Shweta. Meanwhile, her latest social media is all about her killer looks along with some advice for people who have an opinion about her life.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, along with Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi and many more. The actress went on to become the 4th runner up, while, Arjun Bijlani took home the winner’s trophy.

Recently, Shweta Tiwari shared multiple pictures from her photoshoot for which she wore a sheer beige coloured saree with intricate thread work and blouse with cutout patches, completing her looks with choker style stone-studded matching neckpiece. Along with the photos the actress shared an interesting caption which reads, “If you have an opinion about my life, please raise your hand. Now put it over your mouth!”

Commenting on Shweta Tiwari’s post, her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Nikki Tamboli wrote,” Sexyyyyyyyyyyyy,” along with fire emojis, while Aastha Gill wrote, “Maar hi daaloge.”

On the other hand, her fans can’t stop praising the actress and compared her looks with Katrina Kaif, a user wrote, “Tumne to Katrina ko bhi piche chhor dia,” another user wrote, “You are a beauty queen shweta ji always looking gorgeous how you maintain yourself,” a third user wrote, “Palak is having competition In her home only bahar Jane ki zarurat he nhi hai,” a fourth user commented, “Gorgeous marvellous fabulous beautiful pretty superb awesome.”

In the past, Shweta Tiwari has done some great shows that include Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and many more. She has even won reality shows like Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur.

Shweta has been on the news recently as she’s seen promoting her daughter Palak Tiwari’s debut music video, Bijli Bijli with Hardy Sandhu, the young star recently appeared on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 for the same. Meanwhile, she will be making her Bollywood debut soon in Vishal Mishra directorial Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The horror-thriller film also features Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Vivek Oberoi.

Let us know in the comments below, what do you think about Shweta Tiwari’s latest photoshoot?

