‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Kushagra Nautiyal has said that he will always be grateful to the show.

In a statement released to the media, Nautiyal said that ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ had propelled him to proceed with his career as an actor. “I couldn’t have wished for a better debut,” he said. “Being one of the long-running shows on television, it has given so much to me that I’ll be forever grateful. The show has given me recognition and opportunities.”

The actor is particularly impressed by Shabir Ahluwalia, who essays the lead role in the show. “Shabir sir has set an example and benchmark for newcomers like me. Sharing the screen with him was like a dream. I remember being nervous when I met him for the first time, but he made me comfortable in an instant.”

