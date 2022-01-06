Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stanković enjoy a huge fan following as a couple as fans love to see their adorable pictures and videos together. Their strong bond has often been a topic of discussion on the internet especially after rumours about their second child started doing the rounds on social media. In the most recent development, Natasa’s close friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic has reacted to the pregnancy rumours and has also shared some interesting details.

For the unversed, the rumours about Hardik and Natasa being pregnant with their second child kicked off when a bunch of fans noticed a little tummy on Natasa in their recent Christmas post. In the photographs, she was seen wearing a magenta velvet gown which had a well-fitting style. Even though the internet went haywire with rumours, Hardik and Natasa did not comment on it, fuelling the speculations even further.

According to a recent report by Hindustan Times, Natasa Stanković’s close friend Aleksandar Ilic refuted the rumours but also went on to admit that he cannot speak much about it. In the end, he even explained how Hardik Pandya and Natasa reacted to these speculations.

Speaking about the rumours, he said, “No. As much as I know. I don’t know anything. Till they don’t come out about anything, I cannot talk much about it.”

Aleksandar went on to narrate how he told the couple what was happening on the internet. “We laughed about it”, he said.

Aleksandar Ilic also shed some light on the close bond he shares with Natasa Stanković. “She is like my sister. I have known her for years and we have good memories together. We are like a family. I chill most of my time with them. Both of them are very sweet and welcoming. Whenever I’m at their house, I feel like I’m at home,” he said.

