Disha Patani is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and teasing fans with a glimpse of paradise on her Instagram. Disha is giving us back to back style goals with her beach wardrobe and her latest upload – a pink bikini, has left us all stunned. However, the trolls didn’t keep calm looking at her picture in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Disha is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood and from her red carpet looks to her city sightings, the actress never misses a chance to grab the attention of her fans.

Advertisement

Disha Patani shared a picture of herself with a pink flower emoji on Instagram and was seen wearing a light red bikini in the same. The Radhe actresses’ skin was glowing and we can’t take eyes off her beautiful face.

Disha Patani’s dewy no-makeup face had soft rosy lids and glossy pink lips in the picture and she accessorised it with a gold chain.

Take a look at her picture here:

Netizens were quick to react to Disha Patani’s picture and a troll commented, “Coconut oil lagao baal jhad rahe hain aap 🙌❤️” A second troll commented, “Sir duk rha ky 😂😂😂😂.” A third troll commented, “Bas 4 saal wait karle disha fir milke shaadi karenge.” A fourth troll commented, “tni gori kab ho gahi pahle to kali thi. Savli colour.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani wrapped up on the shooting of ‘Yodha’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra and shared pictures of the same on her Instagram handle. She shared the picture with a caption that read, “thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait #yodha 💪🏽🔥 @sidmalhotra @sagarambre_ #pushkarojha 🌸.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rajkummar Rao To Play Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla In His Upcoming Biopic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube