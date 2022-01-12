Nia Sharma is currently one of the top and most famous telly stars. Although she has been away from working on television shows for the past 1 year, the dusky beauty has entertained her fans by featuring on music videos. Her latest song, Phoonk Le is a rage among netizens and recently the Naagin star opened up about the preparations for the music video and how she stopped eating food to look fit.

Before her latest music video, Nia was seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, along with Jamai Raja 2.0 and a music video titled Do Ghoont. She entered Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT house as the boss lady.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Nia Sharma spoke about not eating anything for Phoonk Le and recalls consuming very little food in order to look fit in the music video, she told, “I just didn’t diet, I would like to tell you, I had stopped eating to look fit for the song. It’s my working style, if I take up something challenging, I go all out. I wanted to look fit and do full justice to the song and the outfit they had given me where I’d to flaunt my flat belly.”

Nia Sharma added, “I remember eating only Quinoa and very little food for seven days. There were times when I would faint also during rehearsals but I did not give up, I just went all out and I am very happy with the outcome of the song. From workout, cycling I did everything so that I do full justice to the project. In fact, I also had a fever for a day while shooting because of the exertion but I wanted the song to come out nicely.”

Phoonk Le is written by Meer and Lado Suwalka and sung by the melodious singer Nikhita Gandhi, it is composed by music composer Rangon and directed by Prince Gupta.

Earlier, talking about doing the song, Nia Sharma said, “I grew up watching item songs like Chaiyaa Chayiaa, Chamma Chamma, Bidi Jalaile, Munni, Sheela ki jawani and always swooned over how stunning all those women looked in the songs. I never knew I’d be the one getting an item number like ‘ Phoonk Le’ I was killing myself thinking how I’d even pull it off, I rehearsed day and night as I am not a professional dancer. I went to extreme levels where I worked out immensely, stopped eating much and gave it my all. I am nervous, I hope my audience likes it & gives all their love and support to this song. I have jitters in my body & I am tripping on my own song, I can’t stop humming & dancing to the tunes”

