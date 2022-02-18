Actress Tejasswi Prakash is one workaholic, we’ll say. Not even 24 hours after she lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 15 and walked out after staying locked in for 4 months, she was back in Filmcity, doing her look tests for Naagin 6.

Advertisement

In fact, in a first of sorts, Tejasswi had bagged the show while she was still inside the BB15 house. She plays the lead role of Pratha, alongside actors Simba Nagpal and Mahekk Chahal in the 6th instalment of the highly successful franchise.

Advertisement

And She says, “This season’s theme is very hatke. And because it is a lot different than the previous ones, the kind of response that we have got has been very encouraging.”

Tejasswi Prakash plays Partha, a hard-working and humble girl who gets pulled into a situation that she did not ask for. And her humble girl-next-door girl performance has won over her fans and many other too. “I was super excited but also nervous because Naagin is a huge project to carry. So I am extremely elated that people are loving me on the show. Expectations are high and there is pressure as well, to carry the franchise forward. And I am obviously happy that everyone’s efforts are paying off,” she added.

Naagin 6 premiered on February 12 and has been the topic of discussion for its non-Naagin theme. While it has always been about a Naagin taking her personal revenge, this time around, she will be seen avenging the whole country from the clutches of a deadly epidemic.

Must Read: Hindustani Bhau Gets Relieved By Court In Connection With Students’ Protest Over Online Exams

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube