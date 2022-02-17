Vikas Fhatak popularly known as ‘Hindustani Bhau’ has been granted bail by the session court on Thursday. The Bigg Boss fame was arrested by the Mumbai police in connection to students’ protest over online exams. Vikas was arrested in the first week of February and scroll below to read more details on the story.

Reportedly, Bhau allegedly ‘instigated students to protest against offline exams.’ Students in Nagpur and Mumbai gathered and protested against the government demanding them to cancel offline exams for class 10th and 12th.

ANI in a tweet shared an update on Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau’s bail that read, “Mumbai sessions court grants bail to Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau in the matter of Dharavi Students Protest over online exams. He was arrested on February 1st by Dharavi Police station: Advocate Aniket Nikam, representing Hindustani Bhau”

Mumbai sessions court grants bail to Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau in the matter of Dharavi Students Protest over online exams. He was arrested on February 1st by Dharavi Police station: Advocate Aniket Nikam, representing Hindustani Bhau (File photo) pic.twitter.com/n8bDRh8mMr — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau was arrested on February 1, 2022 and tweeting about the same, ANI wrote, “Mumbai: Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as ‘Hindustani Bhau’, arrested by Dharavi Police in connection with students’ protest in Dharavi y’day over their demand for online exams for classes 10th & 12th, in view of #COVID19. FIR registered against Fhatak & others,” tweeted ANI. The other Tweet read, “’Hindustani Bhau’, had uploaded a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students. FIR registered under multiple sections of IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.”

Mumbai: Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', arrested by Dharavi Police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi y'day over their demand for online exams for classes 10th & 12th, in view of #COVID19. FIR registered against Fhatak & others. — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

Giving a further update about Hindustani Bhau’s arrest, ANI Tweeted, “UPDATE |Dharavi Police arrests one more accused, Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan. FIR under IPC Sec 353, 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 427, 109, 114(Abettor present when offence committed), 143(unlawful assembly), 145, 146 (rioting), 149, 188, 269, 270.”

#UPDATE |Dharavi Police arrests one more accused, Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan. FIR under IPC Sec 353, 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 427, 109, 114(Abettor present when offence committed), 143(unlawful assembly), 145, 146 (rioting), 149, 188, 269, 270 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

