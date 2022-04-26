Indian Idol 12 may be over but it’s been one of the most successful seasons in the history of the singing reality show. From contestants like Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish enjoying massive social media fame to the romantic angles that grabbed attention, there was a lot of noise. Sayli Kamble recently tied the knot and Arunita Kanjilal is revealing why she skipped the big day. Scroll below for the details.

As most know, Indian Idol 12 contestants are still very close to each other. A few days ago, Arunita has sent lots of good wishes to Sayli for her wedding. Just not that, she also revealed that she will be a part of the celebrations. But her absence grabbed eyeballs and sparked speculations as even Pawandeep did not attend the event.

Talking to ETimes, Arunita Kanjilal has revealed the real reason she did not attend Sayli Kamble’s wedding. She said, “Mujhe kal dopahar mein leg par bahut zor se lag gayi ( I hurt my leg badly yesterday afternoon) and I also have a cold and a cough. I was supposed to go with Mohd Danish but later chose to not travel.”

On the other hand, Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan said he was travelling and hence, couldn’t make it to the big day.

“Well, I have just landed from Nepal and am heading home. That’s the reason why I couldn’t go,” he said.

Sayli Kamble tied the knot with her long-time friend Dhaval in Kalyan on the 24th of April.

On the professional front, she has been busy shooting for Superstar Singer 2 which also features Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan as captains.

