India has a number of singing reality shows but among them, Indian Idol is the most favoured and top-rated. Every year, many participants go on to become well-known and similarly, the contestants of season 12 are also getting so much love. Meanwhile, last season’s top singers, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish are back on television as the captains in Superstar Singer 2. Looking at their popularity, the singers are getting a hefty amount per episode; scroll down below to know their mind-boggling earnings.

The four singers have got the opportunity to work with industries recognised artists on the panel of judges including Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya.

Along with Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish, Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali will also be part of the show as a Captain again. Meanwhile, we recently came across the per day salaries of the 5 singers in Superstar Singer 2 and the amount will stun you.

Pawandeep Rajan

The winner of Indian Idol 12 is the most loved and he remains in the news for his alleged relationship with Arunita Kanjilal. As per reports by Bollywood Life, the captain of Superstar Singer 2, Pawandeep is getting around Rs 45k per episode.

Arunita Kanjilal

Post Indian Idol the singer has been on the tour and became busy with music videos. For her appearance in the latest singing reality show, she is getting Rs 40k per episode.

Mohd Danish

The singer is known for giving some memorable performances and his soulful voice touched everyone’s hearts. As a captain of Superstar Singer 2, Danish is receiving Rs 30k per episode.

Sayli Kamble

Another talented singer from Indian Idol 12, who recently got married to her long time boyfriend, is reportedly earning Rs 20-25k per episode.

Salman Ali

Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali is back as the captain in Superstar Singer and for the new season, the talented artist earns the highest as he’s getting Rs 50k per episode.

