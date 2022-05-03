The Kashmir Files has been a massive gamechanger for the Bollywood box office. The film started on a decent note but turned out to be a major blockbuster. It has also become the most profitable Hindi film of all time with an ROI of 232.50 crores. But one cannot deny that there’s a certain amount of hate from a section of the citizens and same has now been reflected on Wikipedia. Scroll below for how Vivek Agnihotri reacted to it all.

Owing to its subject, The Kashmir Files received massive support from Govt across different parts of the country. The film was made tax-free in states like Haryana, Gujarat, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh amongst others. But there are also allegations on the Anupam Kher starrer of allegedly promoting anti-muslim speech, and Islamophobia amongst other claims.

As most know, anyone and everyone can make changes to Wikipedia pages. While it remains the go-to platform for details, its reliability remains in question as details are several times edited in the wrong manner. Something similar happened when the description of TKF was recently edited. Vivek Agnihotri has slammed the platform over the same.

The Kashmir Files was detailed as “fictional’, ‘inaccurate’ and ‘associated with conspiracy theories’ on Wikipedia. Reacting to the same, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitte handle and wrote, “Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia propaganda Sanghi bigot etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more.”

Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more. pic.twitter.com/c0KyfCc1Co — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 1, 2022

Several viewers even took to the comment section and mentioned how they have been trying to edit it back and restore facts but were unable to do so. The Wikipedia authority is yet to respond to the tweet by Vivek Agnihotri.

The Kashmir Files is still running in several theatres and has collected a total of 252.50 crores* till now.

