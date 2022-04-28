Every time Bollywood actresses take to social media to share a photo of them slaying in a bikini, it takes social media by storm for all the obvious reasons. The divas never want to miss a chance to grab the eyeballs and flaunt their curvaceous hot bod. Be it Disha Patani’s sultry photos from her recent vacation or Tara Sutaria’s bikini photos from the Maldivian trip with boyfriend Adar Jain- these snap hardly take any time to take over the web and go viral.

As Summer gets in its full gear and we can’t find enough ways to beat the heat, we bring you Katrina Kaif, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani’s bikini photos, that could be on your list for your next pool party.

This morning, Katrina Kaif took to social media to bless our feeds with a photo of her stunning self. The actress looked hot as she posed in a blue bikini by the seaside. Kat looks stunningly fab wearing a plain blue blouse with ruffle sleeves and a floral bikini bottom. Flaunting her side profile, the actress looks away from the lens while letting her hair down. In the next photo, Kat is also seen playing with her hair with flaunting her curves.

Earlier it was Disha Patani, who had taken social media by storm by posing in a black bikini and later in a nude monokini. The Baaghi 2 actress had shared a mirror selfie in a black bikini while hiding her face behind her phone. Later, the Bharat actress grabbed headlines when she posed sideways in a tan brown cut-out monokini.

Last but not the least, is Tara Sutaria, who often made us say ‘Haaye Garmi’ after seeing her bikini pics. During her romantic getaway with her boyfriend Adar Jain, Heropanti 2 actress slayed in a black bikini when she posed in the midst of the ocean. As seen in the photo, she’s seen posing with her hands in the air, while keeping a flower on her ear.

Our verdict: Katrina Kaif totally slays the bikini game!

Well, this was it! Who do you think made you say ‘Haaye Garmi’ after seeing their bikini photos? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

