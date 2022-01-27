This morning, actress Mouni Roy got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in a South Indian wedding. For her D-day, the actress was all decked up wearing a traditional red and white saree accompanied by a fine piece of jewelry. Suraj and Mouni’s wedding festivities that began from Jan 26, will go till tomorrow that is Jan 28. Yesterday, pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremony surfaced on the Internet and it went viral. Their pre-wedding festivities were attended by their family members and close friends like Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani with wife Neha Swami, and Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble among many others.

Now finally, the newlyweds Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy, took to social media to treat fans with some of the stunning glimpses from their morning wedding. Sharing the best 4 photos from their Malayali wedding, Mouni Roy penned a heartfelt caption alongside which read, “I found him at last… hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We’re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… Love, Suraj and Mouni.”

Suraj too shared the same photo, but it was his caption that stole our hearts. Alongside the photos, Suraj called himself the luckiest man and wrote, “27.01.2022 – Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man in the alive.” Commenting on his post, Mouni Roy expressed her emotions and wrote, “I love you.”

Meanwhile, a few pictures and videos from the mandap have been doing the rounds of social media. In one of the videos, Suraj is seen having his eyes locked onto his bride as they are seen sporting a varmala.

A while back, former actress Smriti Irani took to her social media to wish Mouni Roy a lifetime of happiness on her big. Sharing pics from her wedding, Smriti wrote, “This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend, as family. Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity, and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy.”

