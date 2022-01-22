Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is all set to get married to her long time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, in Goa in a few days. Reportedly, it will be a two-day affair and it will be held on January 26 and 27 with just 50 people in attendance. A reception was also planned in Mumbai but the latest report claims otherwise.

As per reports, all the guests attending the wedding will have to carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, actor Aashka Goradia, Anisha Verma, Shivani Malik Singh, Roopali Kadyan and Anuradha Khurana, are expected to attend the wedding.

While the wedding ceremony is around the corner, Mouni Roy has cancelled a reception which was supposed to be held in Mumbai, a couple of days later. ETimes reports claim that the Brahmastra actress took the step because of the pandemic-led restrictions.

The report also quoted a source as saying, “Mouni and Sujoy had planned a reception party for their friends and her industry colleagues. However, keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases, they have cancelled the party. She doesn’t want to put anyone’s health at risk. Her family and close friends will be attending the wedding in Goa. The actress has planned both a Bengali and South Indian-style wedding, as she wants to incorporate rituals from both regions on her big day.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy will be returning to TV after five years. She will be seen as a judge on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters Season 5. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The sci-fi drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles. Mouni will essay a negative lead in this entertainer.

Nearly a month ago, Mouni had her bachelorette too in Goa with her girls.

So what do you think about Mouni Roy’s decision? Let us know in the comments.

