Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer was released on Thursday. Soon after the release, fans hailed the performance of the stars. #Deepika and #Gehraiyaan began to trend on Twitter. Amidst this, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK now commented on the actress. Scroll down to know more.

Shakun Batra’s film is now gearing for release on Amazon Prime Video. The film showcases the complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one’s life path. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release.

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who often makes headlines for controversial tweets on Bollywood celebrities, now comments on ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer. He also linked the film’s trailer with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s past relationship and their break-up.

The self-proclaimed film critic wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor Ne #Gehraiyaan ka trailer Dekh kar Khud Se Kaha hoga, Thank you Oopar Wale! Bacha liya Deepu Ke Saath break up Karakar! Nahi toh Aaj Aise Izzat Bhare Baazar Neelam Hoti.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Ranbir kapoor Ne #Gehraiyaan ka trailer Dekh kar Khud Se Kaha hoga, Thank you Oopar Wale! Bacha liya Deepu Ke Saath break up Karakar! Nahi toh Aaj Aise Izzat Bhare Baazar Neelam Hoti. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 21, 2022

Previously, KRK made an appeal to the media not to associate his every tweet with Salman Khan. He wrote, “I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them.”

I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 16, 2022

Kamaal Rashid Khan on several occasions took a dig at Dabangg Khan. The superstar even filed a defamation suit against him last year.

