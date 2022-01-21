Rockstar is an Imtiaz Ali classic that Bollywood buffs will never get over. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in lead, the film was a classic example of perfection. From the oomph to the emotional and the thrill factor, the 2011 movie had it all, except for Deepika Padukone in lead, which very much could have been possible. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

As most know, the Imtiaz Ali directorial featured Nargis Fakhri as Heer. The film turned out to be a major game-changer for the actress as it gave her much-needed validation. It proved her acting chops like never before and opened a lot of doors for her.

Advertisement

But did you know? Imtiaz Ali originally had Deepika Padukone in his mind and wanted it really bad! The Rockstar director had penned a heartfelt note for the actress on her website where he revealed all the details. Recalling their first-ever meeting, Imtiaz had written, “She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this is the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I am the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes, that looked as if they know.”

Imtiaz Ali continued, “None of Deepika’s movies had released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew.”

Deepika Padukone in a later interaction with IANS had also shared her wish to co-star with Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar. But can we even complain after Tamasha? Our dreams did come true and how!

Must Read: Hindi Lyricist Raqueeb Alam Is Quite Elated With Response To Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ Soundtrack, Calls It A “Great Feeling”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube