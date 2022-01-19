Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood mainly because of his thoughtful script choices and versatile skills. The actor does not shy away from calling people out whenever necessary, especially when they are being disrespectful or mean. A few years back, the actor had openly defended ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone when she was asked about her famous RK tattoo, which the actor had allegedly gotten while the two were still dating.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Deepika were the ‘it’ couple of Bollywood before they called it quits in 2016. Most reports suggested that his closeness to Katrina Kaif was the reason for their split, making Deepika take a few digs at him on Karan Johar’s talk show as well. However, the ex-couple now maintains a cordial and friendly relationship as Deepika is now married to Ranveer Singh while Ranbir is in a serious relationship with Alia Bhatt.

In the year 2013, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone worked together in a romantic comedy film titled Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was a major hit at the time of its release. At the promotional event of the film, the two actors were bombarded with questions about their personal rapport, most of which were handled by them with utmost grace.

According to iDiva, at one point in the event, a journalist asked Deepika Padukone about the Ranbir Kapoor’s initials tattooed at the back of her neck, implying that she had gotten it to publicize their previous film together, Bachna Ae Haseeno. Before Deepika could answer the question, Ranbir came to her rescue and slammed the journalist over the distasteful question.

“I think this is an amazingly shameful question. Deepika didn’t get a tattoo for a ‘promotion’. It’s really silly. I don’t think any actor in the film fraternity does things for promoting and marketing of a film. We also have a personal life. We do things for a film, but when we go home, we have a life, parents, family, friends. So you should respect that.”, Ranbir Kapoor said.

