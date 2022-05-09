The wedding season is in full swing and our Bollywood celebrities never miss an opportunity to give fashion goals with their outfits. We often see Bollywood actresses wearing the latest and trendy lehengas which later get picked up by normal brides-to-be across the globe for their big day. Now, Kiara Advani has nailed a beautiful feathered lehenga by Manish Malhotra and brides-to-be who wants to ditch the usual red can take notes from her. Scroll below to see the pictures.

Kiara wore a pretty pink mauve lehenga which had sequins work on the dupatta along with feathers on the border and also at the length of the skirt. The blouse is what I liked the most about the entire outfit as it wasn’t an old design reworked but something new with a breath of fresh air.

Kiara Advani’s blouse had a plunging neckline blouse with feathers attached to the sleeves. The blouse had intricate glittery work on it in silver and the same mauve tones. The beauty accessorised her Manish Malhotra lehenga with chandbali earrings and statement bangles.

For makeup, Kiara Advani opted for a subtle glam look with pink tones on her eyes and loads of highlighter and blush on the cheeks. She kept her tresses open with middle parting and waves at the length of the same.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Isn’t she looking beautiful? Uff.

Now, if you’re getting married soon this lehenga would be an apt choice for you if you want to ditch the usual red and want to go for something chic.

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani’s feathery lehenga? Tell us in the comments below.

