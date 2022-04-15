Who says your wedding needs to be full of tam-jhan, gold-glitter and band bajaa baraat? I mean look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chatt mangni-patt biyah! After spending 5 years together, the couple got married in a hush-hush affair in presence of their family and close friends. After tying the knot in an intimate wedding, the Raazi actress shared some happy moments from her wedding that tugged out heartstrings.

Alia and Ranbir, who were a Sabyasachi couple, made sure that their wedding is everything about white and gold. As we spoke about everything else, how can I not talk about the bride and her look that broke not 1 but many stereotypes?

Right from Alia Bhatt’s mehendi to her hairdo, the Dear Zindagi actress has set the standards high for girls, who are planning to get married. After looking at her bridal look, I couldn’t help but note down the rules that she broke to make her wedding pictures perfect. Take a look!

Wedding Outfit

Despite being a Sabyasachi bride, Alia Bhatt ditched red or maroon unlike Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif. The actress opted for an ivory organza saree with tilla work. Ditching the traditional lehenga, her bridal outfit was an inspiration for all the brides-to-be who want their wedding outfit to be light as air. Her saree, blouse and dupatta were so uncomplicated that one can easy re-wear them again and again.

Make-up

Alia Bhatt is making waves with her bridal make-up because it was as unique as she herself is. The actress decided to go for a soft glam no make-up look. No heavy eyes, no red lips, no heavy base, Alia’s bridal make-up was so elegant yet classy that even you can do it at home. Looks like, it was a big no for Alia to spend hours and hours with make-up artists to get the right look.

Hair

The only thing that attracted me to her look was her hair. Following the conventional rules, Alia decided to let her hair down and not tie it in a bun which I think was the best decision. Alia Bhatt, middle-partitioned her wavy hair and accessorised it with mathapatti and a mang tikka. She rounded off her look with a tiny red bindi.

Mehendi

I have already bookmarked Alia Bhatt’s mehendi design. Being it so classic and elegant, who would want to try it at a wedding or any other function? Alia opted for a minimal Mehendi design that was made on the front and back of her hands and on her fingers. Unlike the desi brides, her mehendi design didn’t cross her wrist and it looked perfect.

Pheras

A while back we told you that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took only 4 pheras instead of 7. Spilling the beans Alia’s brother Rahul told India Today, “Interestingly, there were not seven but four pheras at the wedding. They had a special pandit. I was instrumental in a ceremony where brothers were needed. The pandit has been with the Kapoors for many years now. So he explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record. And I was during all the 4 pheras.”

Wedding Venue

For their intimate wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt broke the myth of celebs’ grand weddings. Unlike it was reported that the couple is going to have a grand reception, Ralia instead chose to get married in the balcony of their apartment in Vastu residence, in Pali Hill Bandra- where they have spent 5 years together, as Alia mentioned in his wedding post.

Well, these were some stereotypes that Alia and Ranbir broke with their wedding, do let us know if we’re missing out on something more?

