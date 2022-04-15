With just family and close friends in attendance, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the nuptial knot in an intimate but still grand manner yesterday. Dressed in white designer ensembles, the Brahmastra couple’s wedding took place at Ranbir’s home – Vastu, Pali Hill, Mumbai. While the media clicked the couple’s picture late evening, we are now getting glimpses of the ceremony and celebrations.

Over the last couple of hours, several pictures and videos from Ralia’s wedding ceremony and celebrations have been making the rounds on social media. Among pics of the guest and family clicking pictures, we have come across a video of the couple’s varmala ceremony.

While earlier everything was kept under wraps – with security even taping/blocking the cameras of all entering the premise, fans are overjoyed with glimpses of Ralia’s wedding. A video is now circulating on social media from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s varmala ceremony and it is everything dreamy.

In the said video, we can see the bride and groom surrounded by their loved ones as they proceed to put white garlands around each other’s necks. Known to be a function where friends pull each other’s legs, we see the boys carry RK high as Alia attempts to put the garland around him. While it continues for a couple more seconds, the Rockstar actor then kneeled down and let his lady love do as she willed.

He even gave a quick but adorable kiss at the end of it all. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Varmala from BollyBlindsNGossip

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities started on April 13. That day, the couple first had a pooja followed by a mehendi ceremony.

On the professional front, the newlyweds will be together for the first on the silver screen in the much-awaited Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, the will also feature Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

