Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially husband and wife. Their first pictures are going crazy viral on social media and we can only see RaLia trending on the internet right now. In fact, the couple made their first appearance as man and wife in front of the paparazzi where Ranbir lifted Alia and took her inside the building. How sweet, isn’t it? Amid the same, the actor’s neighbour has sent a complaint to Pali Hill Residents Association (PHRA) because of the shutter storm by paps. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Alia and Ranbir are superstars and the media have been continuously standing there and covering their wedding festivities. This, for obvious reasons, hasn’t gone well with their neighbours who are bothered by paparazzi literally ‘virtually attacking the cars’.

Not just that, while covering the wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, a few paps have also gotten injured. This led to the residents of Vastu having an emergency meeting in the lobby of the building, as reported by the Free Press Journal.

Around 200 media people were standing outside Ranbir Kapoor’s building, Vastu as of today. The chaos around the house was quite evident and

Meanwhile, Alia just shared the first pictures of her wedding with Ranbir on Instagram with a caption that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️.”

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor’s neighbour complaining about the paparazzi chaos to PHRA? Tell us in the comments below.

