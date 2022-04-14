Ahead of the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the actor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were spotted for pre-wedding festivities at the venue. The wedding will take place today at ‘Vastu’ which happens to be the groom’s bachelor pad designed by none other than Gauri Khan. Now, the netizens are reacting to the video of Neetu ji and calling her ‘drama queen’ for not revealing RaLia’s wedding date earlier. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was Neetu ji only who confirmed the wedding yesterday during an interaction with the media and revealed that it is happening today. The fans are desperately waiting for the first glimpse of Ranbir and Alia on social media and we can’t contain our excitement already.

Earlier today, Neetu Kapoor was spotted along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for the pre-wedding festivities at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence in Bandra and got trolled by netizens for the same.

Take a look at their pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to the pictures, a user on Instagram commented, “What a DRASTIC change from being a #dramaqueen @neetu54 to a smiling personality to the paps. Kudos to her PR Team 😂😂😂😂” A second user commented, “Ghar ki shaadi May dur ke rishtedaar dikhrey…khud ke betey ki shaadi May mehmaan bankey jarey…wah re Kya zamana aagaya😂😂😂” A third user commented, “And i thought the family didn’t know when was the wedding and suddenly they having wedding celebration….such a liars.”

What are your thoughts on Neetu Kapoor interacting with the paps ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding? Tell us in the comments below.

