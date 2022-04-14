Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are getting married today. Their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday was as much a special affair as it was an intimate one. The recently concluded ceremony saw a mix of musical genres from Sufi to folk.

Advertisement

As per media reports, timeless Punjabi chartbuster ‘Mera Laung Gavacha’, the Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum classic ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ and ‘Dilbaro’ (‘Raazi’ 2018), which features Alia and her mother Soni Razdan, are some of the songs that were a part of the playlist at Alia’s mehendi.

Advertisement

The hush-hush ceremony has grabbed the headlines ever since the news about the power couple’s wedding broke out. During the day, a 24 carat gold bouquet wedding gift from Surat jeweller gifted to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was also seen entering the venue premises.

Post Alia Bhatt’s mehendi ceremony, her family members – father Mahesh Bhatt, sister Pooja Bhatt and brother Rahul Bhatt were spotted leaving the venue.

Must Read: When Rekha Said “Absolutely!” To The Argument Of ‘Still’ Loving Amitabh Bachchan & Also Called It A ‘Dumb Question’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube