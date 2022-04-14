If there’s one love story that has always been the talk of the town is Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s. Amitabh however got married to Jaya Bachchan but Rekha’s love for him didn’t die with time. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the veteran actress confessed her love for Big B in an interview with Simi Garewal. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was Simi’s show titled ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ where Rekha appeared back in 2004 and opened up on her relationship with Big B and her late husband Mukesh Aggarwal. During the interview, the host asked the veteran actress if she was still in love with Amitabh, replying to it, she said, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question.”

Rekha continued and added, “I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I’m not in love with him? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

This went crazy viral among Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan fans and started trending in the media industry too. Later, host Simi Garewal was asked in an interview with The Indian Express, how she made Rekha talk about Big B during the conversation. Answering the same, Simi said, “It was easy asking her the question about Amitabh. If I can ask Jayalalithaa if she ever loved MGR, asking Rekha about Amitabh was much easier. A lot of people ask me how I got her to open up. I didn’t know if I did anything special. I don’t want to analyse it. I just chatted as good friends. Rekha and I go back a long way.”

What are your thoughts on Rekha confessing her feelings for Amitabh Bachchan? Tell us in the comments below.

