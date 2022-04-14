The guests have started arriving for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding at ‘Vastu’ including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor who happens to be Ranbir’s mother has also left for the wedding venue along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her granddaughter Samara Sahni. Amid the same, netizens are reacting to Samara’s simple outfit for her Maamu’s wedding and trolling her for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Social media can be a bizarre place at times and trolling an 11-year-old is sick, to say the least. Neetu ji and Riddhima often share the pictures and videos of Samara on their Instagram handle and well, she’s too cute for words.

Neetu Kapoor donned a multi-coloured saree and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on the other hand wore a golden ensemble. They both wore heavy jewellery and styled it with matching potli bags and clutches. Little Samara Sahni on the other hand wore a baby pink coloured frock and styled it with a pearl necklace.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Reacting to their video, a user on Instagram commented, “Why did she make samara wear a birthday party dress !!” Another user commented, “Riddhima ne apni beti ko taiyar nahi kya😂” A third user commented, “Both mother nd daughter dress awsomee but m wondering y samaira dress so simple” A fourth user commented, “Y mamu ki shaadi mein bhaanji looking so simple.”

Earlier today, Neetu Kapoor was spotted along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for the pre-wedding festivities at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence in Bandra and got trolled by netizens for the same.

