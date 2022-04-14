Ashutosh Gowariker Is Back To His Home-Ground Of Sports Films With Sanjay Dutt's Toolsidas Junior

Two decades ago, Ashutosh Gowariker presented an iconic sports drama that created global waves with Lagaan depicting the gentleman’s game of cricket. Now 21 years later, the prolific filmmaker is back to delving into the sports arena bringing an unexplored game of Snooker on the screen with the upcoming film ‘Toolsidas Junior’, however, this time as a producer.

Advertisement

Ashutosh Gowariker’s illustrious career is embellished with some of the biggest blockbusters of all time which not only raked in commercial success but also garnered accolades and awards from the audience and critics.

Advertisement

It was only last year that Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan completed 20 years, the epic sports drama not only celebrated cinematic excellence but also went on to achieve cult status, emerging as the third Indian film to get nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. It also won numerous awards across the globe and was honoured with as many as 8 National awards on its home turf.

Now, after 21 years, Ashutosh Gowariker presents ‘Toolsidas Junior’, directed by Mridul, putting forth yet another emotionally gripping story with deep life lessons through the medium of the game.

While earlier Ashutosh Gowariker directed Lagaan, this time around the filmmaker is producing along with helping director Mridul with the screenplay of the film. Exploring the sport, Snooker, which hasn’t been attempted in Indian films before, Toolsidas Junior, goes on to narrate a very humane and emotional tale between father and son.

‘Toolsidas Junior’ stars late actor Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Buddhadev in lead roles. Set in Calcutta in 1994, the sports drama journeys through the life of a snooker champion played by Kapoor, who loses his heart after losing an important match. His son, played by Buddhadev, takes it upon himself to bring his father’s name back to the winner’s list.

As the film is all set to release, audiences can’t wait to see Gowariker’s expertise at bringing a human story to the fore set against a pulsating sports background.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present an Ashutosh Gowariker Productions’ Toolsidas Junior. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker & Sunita Gowariker, the film written & directed by Mridul starts streaming on Netflix on April 19.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Reception To Be Held At Taj Mahal Palace Changed At The Last Moment Due To This Reason?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube