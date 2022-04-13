After watching Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast in theatres this morning, fans are now waiting with abated breath for the release of KGF: Chapter 2. The Yash starrer is all set to hit the screens tomorrow morning facing a clash with Beast at the box office.

Meanwhile, even before its release, the film has been making multiple records for different reasons one of which is beating Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Yes, you heard that right!

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is getting more screen counts than Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. As per the latest online reports, KGF’s Hindi version will release on 4400 screens becoming the first film post-pandemic to release on such a large scale. More 100 screens will be given in North Karnataka, Nizam / Andhra, Mysore / Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. With a 4500 screen count, Yash starrer reportedly becomes the fifth widest release of all time post-pandemic.

With KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) released on a larger scale, it has managed to surpass Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, 83, and RRR’s screen counts. As per media reports, Akshay Kumar-led was released on around 3600 screens, while others were released on 3500, 3400, and 3200 screens, respectively.

Overall, Yash starrer is expected to release on 10K plus screens, and here’s the details screen count. As mentioned above, in the Northern part, KGF 2 Hindi will release on 4400 plus screens, while in the Souther part, it has got 2600 plus screens. However, for its Hindi version, 1100 screens have been given overseas while 2900 screens are given for its regional language.

This morning, Vijay starrer Beast hit the screens and it’s been receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics. Koimoi also brought you its review and rated the film with 2.5 stars.

