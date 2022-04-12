Actress Priyamani, who is known for her roles in films and series like Paruthiveeran, Raam, Raavan, The Family Man and more, recently got candid about stars being scrutinized on social media. The actress, while interacting with a publication recently revealed she has not only been body-shamed but been subjected to colourism too.

For those who don’t know, colourism means discrimination based on skin colour. Also known as shadeism, it is a form of discrimination in which people who share similar ethnic traits or perceived race are treated differently based on the cultural meanings that are attached to skin colour.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Priyamani got candid about being subjected to body shaming and colourism. The Family Man actress said, “When you are in the spotlight and gain a few kilos or lose a significant amount of weight, people notice. It’s a part and parcel of being a public figure.”

In the same conversation, Priyamani also added that while she hasn’t seen colourism in the film industry specifically, she believes that social media is a nightmare that frequently fosters self-doubt. The National Film Award recipient said, “People on social media have talked about my skin colour. 99% of the population will love you just the way you are. But there’s this one percent who will tell you that your body looks fat and your skin looks dark.”

The 37-year-old actress further added that the film industry sets unrealistic beauty standards, which does not help in body shaming or colourism. She said, “In this industry, you need to look prim and proper all the time and you have to maintain your body, skin, hair and nails.”

However, Priyamani admits that there are moments when things are difficult, “There are days when you want to hang up your boots and say, ‘I want to be me for one day. I don’t want to do all these things. I want to eat whatever I want to. I don’t want to look good’.”

