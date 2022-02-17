Priyamani, a renowned face in the South film industry, has slowly started building her pan-Indian image. She debuted in the Hindi web series world with The Family Man, which earned her a lot of fame. With all the success coming to her, the actress has reportedly hiked her fees.

Apart from The Family Man 1 and 2, the actress has been part of some hit projects recently. Her Bhamakalapam has emerged as a huge hit in the OTT world. She was also a part of Venkatesh’s Narappa, for which she has earned a lot of praises. With all the success in her kitty and some upcoming projects lined up, the actress has decided to hike her value.

As per Sakshi Post, Priyamani used to charge 1.5 lakhs per day earlier. Now, she has started charging 3-4 lakhs per day. The amount is double or more than double of her previous fees. Speaking of her upcoming projects, she has Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, Virata Parvam, and Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee’s film.

Priyamani had recently even hailed actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan for demanding a fee hike. She thinks, they deserve it. While talking to Bollywood Bubble, she had said, “These ladies have reached a point where they can say what they want to… You can’t make a comment on that person just because you think that it’s wrong that doesn’t mean that the person doesn’t deserve it.”

Meanwhile, The Family Man 2 actress made her Telugu OTT debut with Bhamakalapam. It premiered last week. While the National Award-winning actress has taken on many roles across industries in the last two decades, she says ‘Bhamakalapam’ is one of the roles she enjoyed working for.

In an interview with IANS, when asked how she prepared herself for this role, Priyamani said that she has always been a spontaneous actor, who goes by the indications from the directors. “I did observe some people in real life, to get an inspiration for the role I have played in ‘Bhamakalapam’.”

