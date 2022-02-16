KGF Chapter 2 vs Jersey vs Beast - Still A Threeway Clash On 14th April!

Yesterday, a big announcement came in about Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is now releasing on 11th August. Many felt it left KGF Chapter 2 and Beast in a two-way clash, but wait, that’s not happening.

Earlier, Laal Singh Chaddha was scheduled to clash with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast on 14th April. With all the films being of such a huge scale, there was always a possibility of one of the three films, taking a step back. And Aamir did the job with his LSC.

What looked like a two-way clash after Aamir Khan postponed his film, actually changed when Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey was announced for 14th April. Taking to Twitter, Shahid wrote, “So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres.”

So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2022

So once again, three films will be locking horns on the same day. Let’s see if any rescheduling takes place in the coming days.

Speaking about the promotions, Jersey makers have already released the trailer and songs as the film was earlier supposed to release in December 2021. Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast too has picked up the pace as the first track ‘Arabic Kuthu’ got unveiled on 14th February. Speaking of KGF Chapter 2, just a teaser and some posters have been dropped and promotions in full swing are expected to begin soon.

Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment announced that its south cluster channels have acquired worldwide satellite rights of KGF Chapter 2. Four channels – Zee Tamil, Zee Telugu, Zee Keralam, and Zee Kannada, have bagged the worldwide satellite rights of the film.

