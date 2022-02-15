Naga Chaitanya Once Told Samantha Ruth Prabhu, “I’m Here For You,” Months Before Their Separation

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s separation was one of the most heartbreaking things from the last year. The couple seemed deep in love and even fans used to drool over their lovely pictures from exotic locations and random outings. Ever since they announced the separation news, fans are reminiscing about their special moments by digging up their old interview.

In a joint statement shared by the two actors, they made the official announcement about their split in October 2021. The speculation regarding their patchy love life surfaced online days before they revealed the bad news.

Meanwhile, a video from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chat show Sam Jam, just three months before her separation, has resurfaced online. In the episode, her then-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya appeared on the show. During the rapid-fire round, Sam showed Naga AVs of his friends and family who asked him a few questions.

In one of the AV on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chat show, Rana Daggubati asked Naga Chaitanya, “Why are you?” The question left Bangarraju star confused and he was thinking about what to say.

First, he simply said, “Oh god, I don’t know,” while Sam repeated the question. On the other hand, an audience member screamed, “For you (Samantha).”

Reacting to this, Naga Chaitanya blushed and replied to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, “Yes, I’m here for you.”

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “I hope they reunite again. They both r nice pair and human being,” another wrote, “Hoping they meet again…. we will wait everday for their reunite,” a third user commented, “I hope someday they marry again !!! Lots of couple has rekindled love .. after divorce!!! So they too willl … let’s hope,” a fourth user wrote, “precious moments which will never come back.”

Let us know in the comments below, what do think about the cute chat between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

