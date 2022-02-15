The makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ released a brand new picture featuring Pawan Kalyan from the sets recently

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who took to his social media profiles, shared a picture from the sets, where the team is currently shooting for a promotional song.

Music director Thaman has dropped hints regarding the grandeur involved in the making of this song earlier. Now that Pawan Kalyan’s picture is out, the buzz around this song has intensified.

Sharing the lyrics of the already released song- ‘Bheemla Nayak’, Naga Vamsi wrote, “Aa Juttunatta Savarinchi naadoo… (lyrics in Telugu) Bheem Bheem Bheem Bheem… #BHEEMLANAYAK SONG LOADING! @PawanKalyan garu Release date update coming soon! Stay tuned”.

Pawan Kalyan‘s pose in the picture features him in a bearded look. As the movie is gearing up for the grand release, the ‘Kushi’ actor has been busy shooting, as he wraps up his part for the song ‘Bheemla Nayak’.

After the completion of this promotional song, the makers will break the pumpkin, and ‘Bheemla Nayak’ will be in the next phase of post-production.

It is also reported that the producers have already locked dates with the Censor Board, for the certification of the movie. ‘Bheemla Nayak’ will either release on February 25 or April 1.

Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyukta Menon, and others will be seen in significant roles in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana will reprise Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s roles in ‘Bheemla Nayak’.

