Pushpa: The Rise’ crazy is not fading away any time soon as songs still feel fresh and netizens can’t stop themselves from recreating various dialogues from the film. Meanwhile, the Allu Arjun starrer is not only getting love from India but internationally too the movie has been praised. A prominent Tanzanian TikToker named Kili Paul has recently gone viral for recreating Bollywood songs and dialogues, recently the artist impressed his followers by mimicking Allu’s Kawra Bawra dialogue from the latest film.

Advertisement

Till now Kili along with his sister Neema has lip-synced to a number of Bollywood songs. They came into the limelight after recreating Raatan Lambiyan from Shershaah, which went viral like a wildfire.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa have broken several records since it was released last year. Within a month of its release, the Sukumar directorial was released on Amazon Prime which helped the film gain more recognition. Meanwhile, Kili Paul is winning hearts again after he shared his lip sync video of Kawra Bawra dialogue from the south Indian film.

Tagging the Pushpa lead stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Kili Paul wrote, “Kawra Bawra Pushpa,” along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The TikToker is receiving so much love for his latest video. Reacting to it a user wrote, “I don’t understand Hindi but your doing very nice,” another wrote, “love it and your smile is so nice,” a third user commented, “Your expression is awesome,” a fourth user wrote, “He is still better than Bollywood actor.”

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is still running successfully in cinemas, while others are enjoying the film on Amazon Prime. The film was released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Reportedly, Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to commence production in April 2022.

Let us know in the comment below what do you think about Kili Paul latest lip-sync on Pushpa?

Must Read: Gully Boy, Love Aaj Kal & Gunday – A Look At How Well Valentine’s Has Went For Bollywood At The Box Office

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube