Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released last year in December but Pushpa fever has not died down yet. The film is loved by many and the Instagram is filled with videos of fans dancing to Srivalli performing the hook step. Now dancers, including Zaid Darbar, pulled off the hook step and it is going viral.

Telugu-language action drama film, which is written and directed by Sukumar, emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. The film even ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. Now the second instalment of the film will go into production this year and the release date is yet to be announced.

Now in a viral video, a few dancers are seen getting their food at a buffet and are moving in line one after the other. Interestingly, as they move along in line, one of them gets the idea to move in accordance with the hook step that Allu Arjun does, in the song Srivalli.

The dancers were none other than Gauhar Khan’s husband and Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar, Shaikh Razi and Noorin Sha. The trio aced the step perfectly and are seen thoroughly enjoying themselves throughout this video. Shaikh Razi shared the video with a caption, “Dinner with atrangz on this trend,” followed by a laughing face emoji. Take a look at the video below:

Soon after he shared the video, fans could not control their laughter. One user wrote, “Perfect trend video,” while another user wrote, “God this is damn funny.” “Kya baat!” posted a third. “Best version,” complimented a fourth. Needless to say they nailed the Allu Arjun’s hook step from Srivalli and fans are in love with it.

