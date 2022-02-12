Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were the perfect yet sweetest couple before they decided to call it quits, last year. The hearts of their fans were broken when they made the official announcement. Years before going separate ways the actress in a talk show spoke about Naga’s first wife. Scroll below to know the whole scoop.

Fans used to get super excited when the couple used to share something related to their personal life. Currently, the two never speak about their separation or about their matter in public as both the actors are busy with their work commitments.

Back in 2019, Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in Lakshmi Manchu’s talk show Feet Up With The Stars. During her chat, the Makkhi actress revealed some interesting details about her married life with Naga Chaitanya. In one of the segments on the show, the host revealed Sam and Chay were in a live-in relationship before marriage.

Later, Lakshmi Manchu even asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu also asked about their bedroom secrets, he asked, “What are the three things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man.”

The Family Man 2 actress replied, “Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us. And now it’s enough, I guess I have said a lot of things.”

Currently, Samantha is currently making a lot of buzz with her latest item number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Netizens are recreating the reels which are receiving positive reactions from the actress.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Shakuntalam and Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

