Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya gave some major couple goals when they were together. From vacations to lovely pictures, the couple never failed to impress their fans. However, many were left heartbroken when they decided to part ways. Before getting separated the two had talked about their special moments together and in one of the interviews the actress had recalled the time when he helped her when she didn’t have money to call her mother.

Advertisement

The Majili co-stars announced their separation last year in October. They had shared a common statement on their individual social media handles. More than anyone, the fans of the two superstars were heartbroken by the news. Over time, Naga and Samantha hinted about the reason for their divorce but nothing concrete was ever revealed.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in Lakshmi Manchu’s talk show Feet Up With The Stars, the Family Man 2 actress said that Naga Chaitanya is a complete ‘husband material’. She even revealed how he helped her when she was out of money to call her mother.

Talking to Lakshmi Manchu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Chay (Naga Chaitanya) is completely husband material. He has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn’t have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right? Anybody else only knows me halfway. As a human being also, he has seen me make the most horrible mistakes.”

Meanwhile, after the two announced their separation, many speculated the reasons behind their separation but they never agreed to any of the reports. Even before the official announcement, there were rumours that not everything is great in their paradise. Back then they declined such rumours but soon they shared the statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently creating buzz for her item number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Netizens have hailed her amazing moves in the song and people have even recreated the song.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Invited As Speaker At International Film Festival Of India In Goa

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube