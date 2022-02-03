Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa are still receiving a great response from the audience. Post its digital release on Amazon Prime, more and more people are watching and imitating the hook steps from songs. Meanwhile, the south film’s fever has taken over the country so much that a couple has now decided to go with the film’s theme for their Haldi ceremony.

The action drama was a pan India film, released in 4 other languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Other than the lead stars, the Sukumar directorial also features actors such as Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya among others. Recently the south film’s Hindi version crossed Rs 100 Crore at the box office which is a huge achievement for the team.

From cricketers, actors to social media influencers, people have gone crazy for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. People can’t stop themselves from imitating the dialogues or recreating the hook steps from the film songs, Saami Saami, Srivalli, or Oo Antava. On the other hand, a couple chose the film’s theme for their Haldi ceremony.

A Twitter user recently shared pictures from the ceremony which is going viral. Sharing the photographs, the social media user wrote, “Happened to visit this place. It’s haldi function tomorrow. And his theme is Pushpa (also it’s North Indian wedding) @alluarjun reach though.”

Happened to visit this place. It’s haldi function tomorrow. And his theme is Pushpa (also it’s North Indian wedding) @alluarjun reach though 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZuKkBWTy5f — Likitha. (@SRKTweetDiary) February 1, 2022

Seeing the post, netizens are super impressed with the effort and reacting to them a Twitter user wrote, “This movie is reaching next level Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy even big Bollywood stars also did not get this kind of chance…it’s just magic,” another wrote, “Wahh Can’t imagine pushpa 2 hype.” a third user commented, “Wow, this is so cool.”

This movie is reaching next level 😂😂 even big Bollywood stars also did not get this kind of chance…it's just magic — Shanyasree (@Shanyasree_M) February 2, 2022

North lo anite Mass Eyy 💥 pic.twitter.com/4KniYLomvi — BUNTy ℅💔 (@BuntyvsBunny) February 1, 2022

Wahh

Can't imagine pushpa 2 hype💥💥🔥 — ＲＡＨＵＬᴮʰᵉᵉᵐˡᵃᴺᵃʸᵃᵏ ❤️🔥 (@pspk_rahul) February 2, 2022

Currently, Allu Arjun fans are super excited for Pushpa part 2 and it’ll probably release by the end of the year. Before this, Allu’s earlier release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi dubbed version is all set to premiere on television this Sunday.

