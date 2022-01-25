South actress Rashmika Mandanna has been making headlines for the past few weeks following the release of Pushpa: The Rise. Her hook step from ‘Saami Saami’ song from the film is loved by the audience. The song is trending on social media and many fans have been sharing videos dancing to the song.

The actress has been having a busy time personally and professionally. She is making heads turn wherever she goes. Now the actress is being trolled by the netizens for her dressing sense after she was spotted exiting at the Mumbai Airport.

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted wearing an oversized sweatshirt and barely-there denim shorts. She was also seen wearing white flip-flops, a lilac cap and a black face mask to complete her look. Flaunting her well-toned legs, she struck a few poses for paparazzi before sitting in her car.

Take a look at the video below:

While a section of the internet was mesmerised by Rashmika’s sexy look, others were not very impressed and called her “overrated”. A user wrote, “Inko thand nahi lagti (sic),” while another user wrote, “Lagta hai ki pant dalna bhoul gaiye (sic).” A third user wrote, “Aacha hai na mast free show mil raha hai enjoy karo.”

“Why is it like this? ? Upar itna Dhaka hua, niche pura Khali.,” wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was also trolled for not helping a street urchin. The actress was present for a shoot for her next project but she was spotted by the shutterbugs after her shoot got over. The Pushpa actress was approached by a kid who requested her money but the actress appeared to ignore her and jet off in her car.

