The teaser of Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ (KVRK) will be out on February 11.

Advertisement

Director Vignesh Shivan, who took to Twitter to make an announcement regarding the same, also unveiled a brand new poster of Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vijay from their much-hyped movie ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’.

Advertisement

“Reporting at 2.22 on 2.2.2022 Teaser from 11.2.2022. April release only in theatres. #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal #teaser from 11.2.22,” Shivan wrote.

The new poster features all the three lead actors of the film, Samantha, Vijay, and Nayanthara. As they are lost in each other’s eyes, the trio is seen wearing matching white outfits.

The makers also confirmed the release time of the upcoming movie. The Tamil romantic comedy will have a grand release in April 2022, though the exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ aka KVRK is helmed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Goldmines’ Manish Shah Planning A Grand Release For Allu Arjun Starrer; Says, “We Have To Make It As Big As Baahubali 2”



Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube