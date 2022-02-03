Manish Shah is an Indian film producer and the director of Goldmines Telefilms, who specialises in dubbing popular regional films in Hindi. He was also the main promoter behind the success of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Now that the film has become a huge success across the nation, Shah is gearing up for the grand release of Part 2. The promoter in a recent interview claims that he wants to release the sequel on a larger scale than Baahubali 2.

Advertisement

The Sukumar directorial is a Telugu language action-drama, that also features, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya among others in pivotal roles. Earlier this month, the film’s Hindi version collected 100 Crore at the Box office while the total collection stood at Rs 354 crores, making it the highest-grosser film in 2021.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Manish Shah has earlier helped multiple regional films become blockbusters by dubbing them in Hindi. Even Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa made big bucks in the box office and the promoter is now hoping to create the same magic with Pushpa: The Rise. In the recent interview with Zoom Entertainment, Shah speaks about his plans for making the sequel grand and reveals what to expect from part 2.

Talking to the entertainment portal, Manish Shah said, “We have to make it as big as Baahubali 2.”

The producer, who has his own television channel Dhinchaak, says he’s now planning to make his channel no 1 GEC in the next six months, he says, “I have kept Telugu and Tamil blockbusters for my channel. This channel has to be the number 1 movie channel of India in the next six months.”

As of now, Manish Shah is gearing up for the grand release of the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on Dhinchaak channel, as the theatrical release was halted by the makers of its Hindi remake, Shehzada, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Must Read: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Producer Manish Shah Reveals The Amount He Spent For Hindi Dubbing; Says, “I Want To Break The Records Of Laxmii”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube