Rashmika Mandanna is currently celebrating the success of her latest release Pushpa. The movie that features Allu Arjun in the lead has been creating a buzz since it was released. Other than this, the actress makes headlines for her alleged relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. In a prior interview, Rashmika had opened about her relationship with the south actor and had revealed how he’s much better than her ex Rakshit Shetty.

Reportedly, the Bheeshma actress was previously engaged to Shetty after they met and fell in love on the sets of Kirik Party. A year after their engagement in 2017, the two decided to go separate ways.

Back in 2020, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda and revealed that there was already a spark between the two while they were shooting Geetha Govindam.

In a conversation with International Business Times, Rashmika Mandanna said, “He (Vijay Deverakonda) is a simple guy who was happy in his own world. During Geetha Govindam, we were just friends, but there was a kind of spark that we could not ignore. At times, my heart kept saying ‘he is special, he is special.’ However, the equation changed once we started working together in Dear Comrade.”

Talking about how the Liger star comforted her after she broke up with Rakshit, the actress shared, “I was recovering from my break-up with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and care which I found in Deverakonda. I was struggling to cope up with my emotions and it was him who lifted my spirits. He was the one who made me understand that there was a different world outside, waiting for me to embrace.”

Rashmika Mandanna adds, “At a point, I confessed my love to Vijay Deverakonda, but he was hesitant initially, but he too had that special feeling towards me. So, he accepted and we are happy with the way our love has blossomed. He isn’t an insecure person like my ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty nor suggests me to sacrifice my career. He is a free-minded person and wants me to be independent forever.”

During the interview, when the actress was asked about her marriage plans with the Dear Comrade costar, the actress shared, “Our primary focus is our careers. We both are in our crucial phases of our careers and haven’t even given a thought about marriage. I can assure you that the wedding is not on the cards for at least the next 5-7 years.”

On the work front, the Rashmika Mandanna is working on her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra, while Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for Liger.

