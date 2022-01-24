If there’s one film that is still going strong ever since its release is Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. The film has now become a rage. From the script to its dialogues, social media is flooded with videos and memes from Allu’s film. Now, a page on Instagram has made a parody of Samantha’s item number ‘Oo Antava’ along with Harry Styles grooving on it and we can’t stop watching it already!

Advertisement

Samantha’s item number in the song has now become a craze on social media platforms and not just celebrities but also her fans across the world are making reels on the same and sharing it on the internet.

Advertisement

A page named Qualitea Posts on Instagram has shared a parody of Harry Styles grooving on Samantha’s item number from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and it’s just too good to miss out on. The visuals in the video are from Harry’s song ‘Treat People With Kindness’ which also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Let’s take a look at the parody here:

Are we the only one’s hooked to Harry Styles grooving on Samantha’s ‘Oo Antava’? Oh, well.

The fans couldn’t help but react to the video and a user commented, “Harry pushpa styles 😂.” Another fan commented, “Harry Style Mein Rehneka😎.” A third user commented, “Harrish Subramanium.” A fourth user commented, “Harry Singh ,we want Ur debut 🤌🥲.”

Meanwhile, we are totally obsessed with Pushpa right now. Samantha has been receiving raving reviews from her fans for her item number in the Allu Arjun starrer and the film performed incredibly well at the box office too.

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles grooving on ‘Oo Antava’? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Doctor Strange 2: Tobey Maguire To Reprise Spider-Man In Benedict Cumberbatch Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube