Keanu Reeves has been in the headlines for various things throughout the year. Most recently the man made news when he appeared as Neo after two decades in Matrix: Resurrections. Followed by the news that he donated all his income from the movie to charity, which turned out to be not true. But now turns out Reeves is in the news for a serious reason and that involves him being boycotted in China. Yes, you read that right.

For the unversed, Matrix: Resurrections star Keanu Reeves has fans across the globe. The actor was announced as a special guest for the Tibet House U.S Benefit Concert. Turns out this has certainly not gone down well with the Chinese population who are angry with Neo fame. This has in turn led to people asking others to boycott Keanu starrer in China.

As per a CBR report, Chinese nationalists are calling for a boycott of Matrix Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves. This is said to be an outcome of Reeves showing support to Tibet which is being run by the People’s Republic Of China.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves himself has not yet spoken about his participation in the Tibet concert. There are details about how he will be participating in the event. He is only listed for March 3 alongside other big names including Patti Smith, Jason Isbell and Iggy Pop, the latter of which is listed for a special greeting.

First held in 1989, the Tibet House U.S Benefit Concert will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. The concert is said to be a step to ensure the survival of the Tibetan culture.

Meanwhile, it was recently when Keanu Reeves spoke to The Daily Mail about Matrix: Resurrections. He said he was shocked when he was offered the movie at first. “When the director asked me what I thought about doing another Matrix film I said ‘What? That sounds amazing but I’m dead.” He continued: ‘She was like, “Are you?’ and I said, ‘Do tell!’. She wrote a beautiful story, and I love playing the character. How I am alive will all be explained,” he said.

