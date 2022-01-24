Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their roles as Spider-Man in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was something fans welcomed with open hearts. Since the film’s release, Andrew has got candid about keeping his cameo a secret from all, including his Spidey co-star Emma Stone – who pestered him to reveal the truth.

Now, in a recent chat, the Tick, Tick… Boom! actor compared keeping this Marel casting secret to organizing a surprise birthday party. He also revealed who knew of his return as the web-slinging superhero. Read on to know all he said.

During his recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Andrew Garfield got candid about hiding his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo from the world for two years. He said. He told Ellen, “I lied to people for a good two years and I lied to the internet for two years and it felt great.”

Ellen Degeneres then asked Andrew Garfield who besides his agent knew about his return as Spider-Man. On being probed if his family was in the know, the actor said, “My dad, my brother, and my mother at the time. Just kind of us.” For those who do not know, Andrew’s mother Lynn died of pancreatic cancer in 2019 – before production actually started on No Way Home.

Further talking about keeping his cameo a secret for two years, the Amazing Spider-Man star said, “It was fun to keep it secret. Cos you know when you’re planning a surprise birthday party for someone and they’re like ‘I hate surprised. Tell me if the party is happening…” He continued, “I felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it.”

Check out this clip from the episode showing Andrew Garfield talking about his big No Way Home secret here:

