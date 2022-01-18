Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most followed actors of India even though most of her work is limited to the south Indian film industries. In the last two years, she has become a prominent name amongst the Hindi-speaking audience, especially for her work in Raj & DK’s The Family Man Season 2. According to the most recent development, the actor was signed by a leading production house and she is all set to appear in more Bollywood films.

For the unversed, Samantha was last seen in an item number for the film Pushpa: The Rise, which went on to become a major hit amongst the masses. The song, titled Oo Antava Mawa, also features lead actor Allu Arjun and a sizzling dance routine between Sam and him. It was recently reported that the Majili star was paid a whopping ₹5 crore to appear in the song just for three minutes.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, several reports suggest that Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films has approached Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a three-movie deal. The report also suggests that the actor will be paid a huge amount to be part of the films and Sam is already interested in taking it up. However, the speculations have not yet been confirmed by the actor or the production house so it looks like the fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has her hands full with multiple projects from the south, most of them being from the Telugu film industry. She will soon be collaborating with Raj & DK to deliver a spin-off series on Citadel, making it their second project together. She will also be playing a key role in the Telugu films Shaakunthalam and Yashoda, both of which have been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans.

